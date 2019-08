Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Huntingdon Carnival and Live in the Park. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

The fourth Huntingdon Carnival started with a colourful parade on Saturday before revellers were treated to a host of stalls, games, rides, and demonstrations in Riverside Park.

The following day, live music acts took to the stage for the return of the Live in the Park festival, with a range of local acts performing for audiences.

Bill Hensley, the Huntingdon Carnival chairman, said: "Despite a bit of a breeze on Saturday, the Huntingdon Carnival had a fourth successful year. The parade went off without a hitch, with about 200 people parading through the streets of Huntingdon and making their way to the Riverside Park led by the Caledonian Pipe Band.

"The arena was full of acts, as was the stage on Sunday, and all was broadcast 'live' on HCR104fm. I would like to thank all of the carnival committee and everyone who helped at the weekend for all their hard work, and we now need to get started planning for 2020.

