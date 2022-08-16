Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News

Gallery

Fun in the sun at Huntingdon Carnival 2022

person

Alexander Gilham

Published: 7:00 AM August 16, 2022
Updated: 7:08 AM August 16, 2022
A child with Paddington bear at Huntingdon Carnival 2022 in Riverside Park

A child with Paddington bear at Huntingdon Carnival 2022 in Riverside Park - Credit: Bill Hensley

Thousands of people defied the hot weather and came out in force to enjoy all the fun Huntingdon Carnival had to offer this year.

More than 2,000 people came through the gates across the carnival weekend in Riverside Park on August 13 and 14 to enjoy a fun fair, food stalls, trade stalls, live music, disco and more.

A young girl prepares to get on one of the fun fair rides at the Huntingdon Carnival

A young girl prepares to get on one of the fun fair rides at the Huntingdon Carnival - Credit: Bill Hensley

Chairman of the carnival, Bill Hensley, said: “It was another success. Against all odds on a really hot weekend, people still came out in their droves.

Children and families enjoyed carnival day on Saturday, followed by performances from seven bands for Live in the Park on Sunday.

There were more than 30 community and trade stalls across the weekend at the Huntingdon Carnival. 

There were more than 30 community and trade stalls across the weekend at the Huntingdon Carnival. - Credit: Hunts Post

The headline act, Big 10, had 200-300 people dancing in front of the stage.

Unfortunately, the carnival parade and dog show were cancelled because of the hot weather, and the RAF memorial flight spitfires were replaced with a Hurricane.

However, Bill said that the Hurricane flypast "was probably the highlight of the afternoon. It really was superb."

Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, bought a dozen large packs of water for the carnival volunteers.

Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, helped out at the carnival and bought a dozen large packs of water for the volunteers. - Credit: Bill Hensley

There were several fun fair rides for children and families to enjoy at the carnival

There were several fun fair rides for children and families to enjoy at the carnival - Credit: Bill Hensley

Most Read

  1. 1 Rocks thrown at St Neots school building in vandal attack
  2. 2 Three rail and bus strikes in London and the East this week
  3. 3 All aboard! St Neots father and son to tackle London underground for charity
  1. 4 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
  2. 5 Improved Ofsted rating for village primary school
  3. 6 Social club can extend opening hours as 'no evidence' of problems
  4. 7 Cyclist left with serious injuries after bus collision in St Ives
  5. 8 First breast-feeding friendly venue announced for St Neots
  6. 9 Godmanchester tearoom supporting adults with learning disabilities celebrates
  7. 10 Unauthorised encampments across Cambs a 'tricky issue' says Police and Crime Commissioner

For next year's carnival, the organisers are looking for more volunteers, and if you wish to join the committee team, email: bill.hensley@hcrfm.co.uk.



Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire police were called to an incident on Beech Close at 1.48am this morning.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Police called to reports of violence in Huntingdon

Alexander Gilham

person
The proposed site for a new café to be built in Eaton Socon, adjacent to the Cricket Club.

Planning and Development

Planning proposal for a new café to be reviewed by St Neots Town Council

Alexander Gilham

person
The Montagu Working Men's Club in Huntingdon.

Concerns about late-night noise if club is granted alcohol extension

Hannah Brown Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Grafham Water show signs of low water levels

Met Office | Gallery

No water relief for depleted rivers and reservoirs with another heatwave...

Alexander Gilham

person