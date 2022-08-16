Gallery

Thousands of people defied the hot weather and came out in force to enjoy all the fun Huntingdon Carnival had to offer this year.

More than 2,000 people came through the gates across the carnival weekend in Riverside Park on August 13 and 14 to enjoy a fun fair, food stalls, trade stalls, live music, disco and more.

A young girl prepares to get on one of the fun fair rides at the Huntingdon Carnival - Credit: Bill Hensley

Chairman of the carnival, Bill Hensley, said: “It was another success. Against all odds on a really hot weekend, people still came out in their droves.

Children and families enjoyed carnival day on Saturday, followed by performances from seven bands for Live in the Park on Sunday.

There were more than 30 community and trade stalls across the weekend at the Huntingdon Carnival. - Credit: Hunts Post

The headline act, Big 10, had 200-300 people dancing in front of the stage.

Unfortunately, the carnival parade and dog show were cancelled because of the hot weather, and the RAF memorial flight spitfires were replaced with a Hurricane.

However, Bill said that the Hurricane flypast "was probably the highlight of the afternoon. It really was superb."

Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr David Landon Cole, helped out at the carnival and bought a dozen large packs of water for the volunteers. - Credit: Bill Hensley

There were several fun fair rides for children and families to enjoy at the carnival - Credit: Bill Hensley

For next year's carnival, the organisers are looking for more volunteers, and if you wish to join the committee team, email: bill.hensley@hcrfm.co.uk.







