Video

Published: 1:00 PM June 4, 2021

Hunters Down Care Home residents spread cheer in their 'Wash Your Hands' video. - Credit: Hunters Down

A heart-warming video showing residents at a Huntingdon care home wash their hands and get their jabs has been viewed more than 700 times on social media.

Hunters Down Care Home, in Hartford Road, filmed the project with residents and staff to remind people to do their bit in stopping the spread of Covid-19.

The video called “Wash Your Hands” was shared online on Tuesday (June 1) - and has gained hundreds of views in a matter of days.

Care home staff say it makes residents feel like “movie stars”.

The video shows residents spending time in the garden two metres apart, reminiscing looking at family photos and spending quality time with carers.

The home said: “As lockdown eases and restrictions are slowly being lifted, we would like to remind everyone to continue playing their part to stop the spread of the virus.

“It is more crucial than ever to follow the rules and have good hand hygiene. What better way to relay this message than creating a music video?

“Residents love to take part in videos and when they see Kristine, lifestyle coordinator, they quite often say, “are you going to video us singing and dancing?

Hunters Down Care Home residents spread cheer in their 'Wash Your Hands' video. - Credit: Hunters Down

Care home manager Jayne came up with the lyrics and says the catchy tune can often be heard being sung by residents.

“As the saying goes, practice makes perfect and the residents love to repeat the songs and the actions,” she said.

“They all have such a wonderful time which you can tell by the laughter that drifts around the corridors, saying they feel like movie stars.”

Words of the song

Wear your mask when out with others

And wash your hands

Stay two meters away

Now wash your hands

Wipe all surfaces when you can

Be sensible with your gran

Abide by the travel ban

And wash your hands

Getting the flu shot will help

And wash your hands

Have your vaccine times two

Now sanitiser does work

But this virus still may lurk

How it loves to live in dirt

Now wash your hands

You can go out now and shop

But wash your hands

Eat and socialise outside

But wash your hands

We all miss our friends and family

Wish we could hug them all daily

For now, let’s be careful

And wash our hands