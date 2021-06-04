Video
Hunts care home residents are 'movie stars' as video is social media hit
- Credit: Hunters Down
A heart-warming video showing residents at a Huntingdon care home wash their hands and get their jabs has been viewed more than 700 times on social media.
Hunters Down Care Home, in Hartford Road, filmed the project with residents and staff to remind people to do their bit in stopping the spread of Covid-19.
The video called “Wash Your Hands” was shared online on Tuesday (June 1) - and has gained hundreds of views in a matter of days.
Care home staff say it makes residents feel like “movie stars”.
The video shows residents spending time in the garden two metres apart, reminiscing looking at family photos and spending quality time with carers.
The home said: “As lockdown eases and restrictions are slowly being lifted, we would like to remind everyone to continue playing their part to stop the spread of the virus.
“It is more crucial than ever to follow the rules and have good hand hygiene. What better way to relay this message than creating a music video?
“Residents love to take part in videos and when they see Kristine, lifestyle coordinator, they quite often say, “are you going to video us singing and dancing?
Care home manager Jayne came up with the lyrics and says the catchy tune can often be heard being sung by residents.
“As the saying goes, practice makes perfect and the residents love to repeat the songs and the actions,” she said.
“They all have such a wonderful time which you can tell by the laughter that drifts around the corridors, saying they feel like movie stars.”
Words of the song
Wear your mask when out with others
And wash your hands
Stay two meters away
Now wash your hands
Wipe all surfaces when you can
Be sensible with your gran
Abide by the travel ban
And wash your hands
Getting the flu shot will help
And wash your hands
Have your vaccine times two
Now sanitiser does work
But this virus still may lurk
How it loves to live in dirt
Now wash your hands
You can go out now and shop
But wash your hands
Eat and socialise outside
But wash your hands
We all miss our friends and family
Wish we could hug them all daily
For now, let’s be careful
And wash our hands