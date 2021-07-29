News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Holiday vibes bring sunshine to Huntingdon care home in staycation event

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 2:00 PM July 29, 2021   
Holiday vibes bring sunshine to Ferrars Hall Care Home in staycation event.

Holiday vibes bring sunshine to Ferrars Hall Care Home in staycation event. - Credit: Ferrars Hall

A month-long staycation at a Huntingdon care home has seen residents enjoying some holiday vibes by reminiscing about their favourite summer getaways. 

Ferrars Hall Care Home is holding the event throughout July, with residents able to get involved with travel-based activities and special celebration menus. 

“We wanted to bring a holiday feel to our care home,” explained Susan Dunnell, home manager.  

“Few of us will be jetting off anywhere exotic this year, so we thought we’d bring some holiday vibes to our home.” 

Families of residents were asked to send in photos of their loved one’s favourite holiday destinations in the UK or abroad.  

Staff and residents enjoyed reminiscing about their favourite holiday memories and travels to a variety of locations.  

They enjoyed lots of fond memories of seaside holidays, road trips, caravanning, walking and cycling.  

Some people never owned a passport - but others had travelled the world.

Residents also enjoyed a German and Filipino themed day as staff dressed up in traditional costumes and spent the day telling residents all about their home countries.  

They made traditional food and there was a "colourful and inviting feast" for everyone to share and sample dishes from the different countries. 

Wellbeing coordinator Gordana Reed, said: “We spoke to all the residents about their holidays and how they would like to celebrate our staycation theme. 

“We agreed that it would be a good opportunity to get to know our staff better and find out about their languages, culture and cuisine.  

“We’ve got a Polish day planned next, which we are all looking forward to.” 

The staycation month has been a great talking point for residents and staff with reminiscing proven to be beneficial, especially for residents living with dementia.  

The home said that talking about people’s life experiences helps "build connections between residents and staff and is a great way for people to enjoy shared experiences".

The initiative has sparked lots of great memories from looking at old photos together too.

For more information about life at Ferrars Hall Care Home, contact manager Susan on 01480 456359 or email ferrarshall@countrycourtcare.com 

Freedom Day
Huntingdon News

