Mrs Jean Turton from Ferrars Hall Care Home PICTURE: Ferrars Hall Care Home Mrs Jean Turton from Ferrars Hall Care Home PICTURE: Ferrars Hall Care Home

Residents at Ferrars Hall Care Home, in Huntingdon, have been enjoying their very own seaside experience.

As part of the home’s annual gardening competition, staff and residents have made their own beach, including a bar made from up-cycled pallets, which serves mocktails and ice creams.

Complete with games of hoopla, buckets and spades and a paddling pool, the new beach area has been a great way for residents to enjoy their outside space.

Hannah Mills, customer relations manager for the home, said: “We’ve been doing lots of gardening for our gardening competition and we’ve had some wonderful donations of plants from families and local businesses.

“We’ve also been getting creative with some new garden games, this week we set up balloon targets and fired water pistols at them, the residents absolutely loved it.

“Throughout the lockdown the care team have been working hard to minimise the impact of the current situation for residents.

“Getting out into the garden has been a great way to stay healthy and enjoy the warmer weather.