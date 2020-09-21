A care home in Huntingdon has received a device from to a housing developer to enable residents to keep in touch with loved ones.

David Wilson Homes, South Midlands, gave the ipad to the Rose Cottage Care Home, in Huntingdon, to help residents keep connected with friends and family.

Jennifer Dade, manager at Rose Cottage, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this brilliant portal, it will make a big difference to our residents lives and that of their loved ones.

“We have already started using the device and our residents are incredibly grateful to David Wilson Homes for this kind donation.”

Jason Hearn, sales director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As the UK adjusts to the ‘new normal’ we are aiming to continue to support care homes with technology designed to give residents more options when connecting with family and friends.”

“By shining a light on some of our most vulnerable members of society, we aim to continue to support Cambridgeshire care homes.”