Video

Published: 5:13 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 5:44 PM June 28, 2021

Care home residents at Huntingdon's Hunters Down cheer on England in 'Three Lions' video. - Credit: Hunters Down

Football fans at a Huntingdon care home are cheering on England ahead of their Euro clash against Germany by performing the classic song ‘Three Lions’.

Residents from Hunters Down Care Home, in Hartford Road, donned England flags, hots and scarfs to record their version of the 1996 hit by The Lightning Seeds, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner.

The team at the home, part of the Excelcare group, are known for their creative videos and decided it was the perfect chance to support the national team.

The video features residents and team members dressed in England themed attire, waving flags and singing along to the popular chorus, ‘it’s coming home’.

“Everyone at Hunters Down hopes this video helps to spur on the England team and their supporters to bring home the trophy and reclaim the title of the best in Europe,” a spokesperson said.

Three Lions shot to the top of the charts in during Euro 1996 and stayed there throughout the tournament.

England will take on Germany at Wembley tomorrow (June 29) with the match due to kick off at 5pm.