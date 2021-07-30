Huntingdon care home company scoops award in region's top 20
Home Instead Huntingdon has received a prestigious award from a national reviews website, having been named one of the top 20 home care companies in the East of England.
They have made it onto the impressive list out of 1088 home care companies in the region and this is the first time they have won this award.
The award is based on the home care company’s reviews on homecare.co.uk, the UK’s top home care reviews site.
Cheryn Rook, owner of Home Instead Huntingdon, said: “We are delighted to receive exceptional praise from our clients and their families, particularly over the challenging period we continue to live in.
"Since the first lockdown we have made it our mission to keep our standards high and our clients happier than ever.
“Our caregivers are on the front line and have been put through their paces for a long time, so to learn that they and the rest of the team have brought comfort and safety for our clients at such a difficult time is an honour.”
Cheryn continued: “Every day our caregivers make a positive difference in their communities with their empathetic nature and passion for the role."
