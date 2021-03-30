Huntingdon care home residents enjoy making Easter crafts

Published: 6:00 PM March 30, 2021

Residents at the Ferrars Hall Care Home in Huntingdon have been preparing for Easter by making bunny gift bags and cute ‘no-sew’ sock bunnies.

The residents took part in craft session at the home, in Ferrars Road, and created the Easter themed decorations, which they will now give to their families and friends as Easter gifts.

Ferrars Hall Care Home resident with her Easter Bunny craft - Credit: Ferrars Hall Care Home

Susan Dunnell, home manager at Ferrars Hall, said: “It’s been a long winter for our residents so we’re celebrating Spring with some new activities for residents to engage with.”

"It’s the ideal time to feel hopeful and optimistic about the coming summer and gradual return to normal life for our residents.”

There is a competitive element to the spring-themed activities for the 33 care and nursing homes in the Country Court group; the care home demonstrating the most creative activities will win an extra special activity of their choice.

You may also want to watch:

Susan said residents had also enjoyed spending time in the garden in recent weeks.

Ferrars Hall Care Home resident - Credit: Ferrars Hall Care Home



