Four female staff members, branch manager Sharon Aylward, consultant Tracey Palmer and customer service assistants Nicola Hopkins and Faye Garner, are all taking it in turns to cycle from Huntingdon to Nottingham and back.

EE the mobile phone store next door to the Nottingham building society have also offered their assistance in completing the miles.

Three males, Tye Richardson, Ray Small and Michael Westley will also take part.

Sport Relief is a charity, where many people hold sporting events every year around the country to raise money.

Branch Manager Sharon Aylward said: 'We have chosen to raise money for sports relief because it is something our company does for all our 62 branches, with our head office being in Nottingham, so we have decided to give them a helping hand.

'We have done really well in Huntingdon, everyone has been really generous, we would like to reach a target of at least £50 today.'

'We are hoping we will be able to walk home by the end of the day.'

Tye Richardson a sales assistant from EE said: 'Sport's relief is a brilliant cause, we got a shout out from Huntingdon Building Society so we thought we would help them out.'

The Nottingham Building Society has raised £85.