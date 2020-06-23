Duchess of Cambridge talking to Stuie Delf PICTURE: EACH Duchess of Cambridge talking to Stuie Delf PICTURE: EACH

Stuie Delf, 13, together with his parents Carla and Stuart, joined the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall for the call during which Stuie was thanked for his fundraising efforts.

Stuie has raised an incredible £16,000 for East Anglia Children’s Hospices (EACH) in memory of his brother Fraser.

Stuie ran 5km every day in May and was inspired by Captain Tom Moore’s fundraising efforts.

He said: “Fraser wasn’t just my brother, he was my best friend.”

Mum Carla added: “The call was very laid back and they were lovely people and easy to talk to. They told us about their experiences of hospices and then ask us about our journey and a few questions, I felt very honoured that we had the opportunity to tell our story.”

The Delf family, lost Fraser, aged nine, in January. He was receiving end-of-life care at the Milton Hospice. The family spent seven weeks living at the hospice with Fraser before he died as a result of Coats Plus syndrome, a rare condition that affects multiple organs and causes brain abnormalities.

During the call, their Royal Highnesses discussed the comprehensive care that hospice staff provide, and the way that children’s hospices are able to create positive environments and happy memories during the most difficult of times.

The Duchess of Cambridge called the work of children’s hospices “extraordinary” and said: “It’s a credit to the staff that they can provide the environment, the nurturing space for those families to help them go through long or short term care.

“It’s really awe-inspiring.”

Kate and Camilla are both patrons of (EACH) and the Duchess of Cornwall commended the work of children’s hospices at this difficult time, she said: “We’d like to thank everybody that works for hospices across the UK for the incredible job you do and allowing families to treasure their moments together.”

Tracy Rennie, EACH acting chief executive said: “It’s a privilege to have the continued support of HRH The Duchess of Cambridge for EACH and the children’s hospice movement as a whole, as well as the support of HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, and it couldn’t be more welcome during such challenging and uncertain times.

“We’ve had to rapidly adapt how we deliver care and support, and the funding hit has been considerable.

“That said, the ever-supportive communities of East Anglia, along with the government, have been amazing, as always. Of course, it’s always particularly poignant when members of a bereaved family decide to do something for us and what Stuie’s done has been nothing short of incredible.

“We were delighted the family had this opportunity to share their experience with the duchesses.”