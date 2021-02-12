Published: 12:00 PM February 12, 2021

The defibrillator on the wall of the Huntingdon Bid building. - Credit: HUNTINGDON BID

In these cold, wet days of lockdown it may seem like nothing much is happening on our High Street. Although news of closure of some of the High Street favourites is unwelcome it is encouraging to see the emergence of new retailers or others relocating to bigger premises.

In this update we are delighted to focus on two things that have been achieved this last month through the dedication and hard work of some truly inspirational people.

Firstly, Diamond Hampers, a support network that helps vulnerable families and individuals, has fulfilled their ambition to open The Pantry, a shop whose aim is to provide low income families with the opportunity to purchase affordable food. The store is located in All Saints Passage and is open from Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3pm.

Secondly, a new community defibrillator has been donated due to the amazing fund raising efforts and generosity of Amanda Norton.

Mrs Norton approached Huntingdon First to assist in securing a suitable location for the defibrillator within Huntingdon town centre. Thanks must also go to Churchmanor Estates who organised the installation of the defibrillator in Chequers Shopping Centre next to Milano Cafe.

Whilst we must all remain mindful of the hands, face, space message it appears that lockdown is beginning to positively impact locally on the transmission of the coronavirus and with the additional benefits that the vaccine will bring we are looking forward to a spring that we hope will see a gradual lifting of restrictions and spirits.

In 2012, Huntingdon businesses were invited to vote for a BID in Huntingdon town centre. Of those who voted, 81per cent said yes.

A re-BID was voted for in 2017 for the next five-year period and 86 per cent voted in favour.

The BID Huntingdon team continues with key projects detailed in the BID Huntingdon business plan 2017-2022.

The Town Rangers, who have been working for the BID Huntingdon businesses since February 2013, are also part of the team.

They undertake a variety of tasks in pursuit of a welcoming and safe town. Carrying the two-way HBAC radios and linked to CCTV, all the Rangers have a wide range of experience.





For further information and to ‘Find a Business’ visit https://www.huntingdonfirst.co.uk/visit-huntingdon/find-a-business.html Tel: 01480 450250 or email: info@bidhuntingdon.co.uk