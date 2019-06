The Huntingdon-based business has also launched a new website and is working with customers to bring forward a wider range of on-line services.

The company's day-to-day operations - including its management of more than 7,600 homes across the region - will remain unaffected by the change, it has said.

The change of name officially came into effect from Monday.

Nigel Finney, managing director at Chorus Homes, said: "We are incredibly passionate about the work we do within our communities as we work with our residents on improving services and building much needed new homes for the region.

It is important to us that we have a new name which reflects our desire to work together in the communities we serve.

"Collaboratively, we chose Chorus Homes as it embodies our ethos, it represents people coming together to create something with meaning and lasting value."

Along with the new brand, Chorus Homes staff came up with a new mission statement: 'Working together, creating great places to live'.

Chorus Homes is part of the Places for People Group, having joined the nationwide entity last year. It has since expanded its offering, supporting communities, and building many new homes across Cambridgeshire and beyond.

Luminus was founded in 2000, with the large-scale purchase of homes from Huntingdonshire District Council. Today, it serves more than 45,000 people across the region, and employs more than 250 staff.