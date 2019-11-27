The annual event is organised by the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell and is aimed at teenagers, aged from 13-15.

They have to produce a healthy three-course meal for two from scratch with a budget of £20. The meals are judged on a number of criteria, presentation, taste, techniques used in preparation and how healthy the meal is.

The heat took place at Sawtry Village College on November 15 and the winner was Cerys James, who will to through to the final of the competition, featuring winners from across the district. The event is due to take place next year.