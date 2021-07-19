Published: 8:00 AM July 19, 2021

The Visiting Angels office at Ermine Business Park held the celebratory afternoon tea on July 5. Pictured is head of care Karen, care coordinator Kaz and caregiving angel Becky. - Credit: Visiting Angels

An afternoon of tea, cakes and fun was held at a Huntingdon office for care workers and local families.

The Visiting Angels office at Ermine Business Park, held the celebratory afternoon on July 5 in support of the NHS, Social Care & Frontline Workers Day.

The free event was open to local care workers and their families.

“It’s the least we could do for all of the fantastic individuals living in our community that make a difference every day,” said Ian Lintott, managing director.

“I’ve been blown away by the dedication my own team has shown in recent months, which is why I wanted to host this socially distanced get-together to say thank you.

“A great time was had by all, and it was lovely to see some familiar faces there during the afternoon.”

Ian launched the new in-home care company last August – while the UK was in the grips of the pandemic.

Visiting Angels Cambridgeshire serves families across Huntington, Cambridge City, South & East Cambridgeshire and Fenland.

For more information, visit www.visiting-angels.co.uk/cambridgeshire or call Ian on 01223 455 945.