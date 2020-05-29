New information on coronvirus admission rates shows what looks like a disproportion number of patients receiving treatment in Huntingdon at the current time. But it is important to note that numbers are in single figures and have reduced since the peak of the outbreak.

The figures, do however, seem to support data about possible hotspots of outbreaks of the virus in St Neots, Huntingdon and Sawtry, which has led to fresh warnings about contact in the community.

An email sent out to all district councillors yesterday (Wednesday) has caused widespread concern as it warns that “admission rates at Hinchingbrooke Hospital related to Covid-19 are not declining at the expected rate” compared to the other parts of Cambrigdgeshire.

Asked about admission rates at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, Dr Kanchan Rege, medical director at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Hinchingbrooke, Peterborough City and Stamford and Rutland hospitals, said: “We currently have approximately 100 patients with the Covid-19 infection being cared for across our Trust. 50 per cent of those are inpatients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

“Our data shows that the number of new Covid-19 infections presenting to Hinchingbrooke Hospital each day have reduced to single figures compared with the larger numbers we saw in the local peak of the pandemic in April/early May. “However it is vital that we all continue to follow national advice on social distancing to help control the spread of the virus. This is especially important when coming to hospital.

“We have put in place rigorous processes to screen all inpatients in order to identify and manage infection within our hospitals. In addition this week, we are also making antibody testing available to our staff members.”

According to the latest information available about Covid-19 deaths across the Trust, 200 people have died since reporting began on March 24.

Caroline Walker, chief executive of the Trust, said on the Trust’s website: “I can confirm that sadly, 200 patients being cared for in our Trust have passed away since we began reporting Covid-19-related deaths. There have been 78 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital and 122 at Peterborough City Hospital. All patients were aged 30 to 98 years old and had pre-existing health conditions. They had all tested positive for Covid-19.

“In the same period, we have also successfully discharged 387 patients from our hospitals who were treated for Covid-19 and who are now recovering.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”