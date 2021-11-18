Opinion

After the Government announced the easing of lockdown restrictions in July, Hunts Shopmobility has been able to return to being here for the local community of Huntingdonshire and visitors from other parts of the country five days a week.

We have had a busy summer with visitors from outside the area taking advantage of our services and enjoying all that Huntingdon has to offer.

Here is a quote from one of our recent visitors: “I cannot thank the ladies enough! I have Hypermobile Ehlers Danlos Syndrome and I am an ambulatory user and don’t have my own scooter or powerchair. Your service enabled me and my mum to really enjoy the town, and have a picnic by the river. All the equipment was in excellent condition and very clean. Great value as well compared to other hire services."

If you have visitors who might need the use of a manual wheelchair or a mobility scooter then why not get in contact with us. You can call us on: 01480 432793 or email: shopmobility@huntsforum.org.uk.

Or, you yourself might think we can be of help to you. We are very conveniently located for Huntingdon Town Centre and Huntingdon Riverside in the Princes Street car park, Malthouse Close, Huntingdon.

In my last column I mentioned that the Rotary Club of Huntingdon Cromwell had made a donation to us. Since then, we’ve received a donation from Huntingdon Rotary and a grant from Huntingdon Town Council which has enabled us to replace some of our equipment.

Hannah Tuck, Co-Op community champion has also continued her support. She and her team at the Co-Op, Cambridge Road, Godmanchester, raised £102 for us by holding a raffle.

We have also had some lovely wheelchairs donated by members of the public, some of which we’ve kept for our own use, and some of which have been sold on to raise much-needed funds to carry on our vital support of giving people with limited mobility some independence. This, in turn, helps with their mental health and wellbeing.

We have also celebrated our 15-year anniversary on November 6 and the mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Karl Webb came along to support us.



