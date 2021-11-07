I am hoping to hear from any of the people in the attached photograph, writes John Souter.

In 1983 they were teenagers, who represented Huntingdon Youth Centre in a football competition in Montpellier in the South of France.

This photo was taken in the Montpellier Football Club stadium during that competition. This was a remarkable trip for many reasons, not least because the group, which included two young children and seven adults, travelled there in an single-decker bus (see picture) that was already retired from its role as local transport for the Atomic Research centre.

The team travelled to Montpellier in this coach. - Credit: JOHN SOUTER

I know the names of all these ‘boys’ as I was the youth leader at the time, however, I moved on a couple of years later and do not know what has happened to any of them.

I did run into one of them about 10 years later and he told me that this trip had made a lasting impression on him. I am compiling an article about this adventure and would very much like to hear from any of these ‘men’ about this trip and about what has happened to them over the past 38 years.

They can contact me by emailing me at john@suitableenterprises.com.



