Members of Nice Tri St Neots volunteered to ‘take over’ running the event, which saw 230 competitors complete the three-mile race, with 103 of them achieving personal best times.

Members from the club marshalled the race and provided pace setters for the front runners.

More than 30 people were taking part in the run for the first time, which is held at Pocket Park in Barford Road.

Paul Ridley, chairman of Nice Tri, said: “It was really important for us that we helped as many people as possible get a personal best. We volunteered to marshal so that we could give something back to those who marshal our events. We received such great feedback and achieved so many personal bests.”

To find out more about the run visit: www.parkrun.org.uk/pocket.