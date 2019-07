Beer was very popular at this year's St Neots Regatta Beer was very popular at this year's St Neots Regatta

The event, hosted by St Neots Rowing Club, is one of the most popular of the year, with hundreds of spectators turning up to watch on Saturday and Sunday.

Alongside the rowing, visitors were able to grab a beer and a burger, with representatives from the Wintringham Park development also at the event to encourage people to make 'hedgehog highways'. There was also a stall selling event merchandise and stalls selling boating equipment.

Captain of the St Neots Rowing Club, Stuart Williams said: "What a fantastic regatta we put on this year.

"Despite the weather, the rowing club spirit never ceases to amaze me. Not all our members get to row at our home event, but those who did produced some great performances. I am particularly proud of our novice rowers, some of whom were competing for the first time and won their first trophies."

Representatives from the Wintringham Park development were encouraging children to make a hedgehog highway for their gardens, Representatives from the Wintringham Park development were encouraging children to make a hedgehog highway for their gardens,