Published: 5:56 PM June 21, 2021

A petition has been launched to clear drains in Buckden after the village suffered more flooding over the weekend.

Rebecca Douglas, a resident of Buckden has launched the petition which asks Cambridgeshire County Council to clear the drains, after the village was hit again by heavy flooding.

On Friday, June 18, heavy rainfall hit Buckden and residents frantically had to clear water by many means including using paddling pool pumps, filling up green bins and dragging them down Buckden High Street.

Flooding in Buckden - Credit: Catherine Keating

Catherine Keating, a resident in Buckden who is still living in temporary accommodation after her house was flooded in December said: “After more flooding on Buckden High Street and with us fighting for hours to save our houses, our neighbour has kindly produced this petition.

“We had managed to reduce water by many means including using paddling pool pumps, filling up green bins and dragging them down the street.

“We swept water into drains and even got our hands into drains to clear them.

“There are many reasons for this, including drains being root bound, a broken pump in the underpass on the A1 and water running off the A1 and pooling on the High Street.

“We are still not home. If it wasn’t for ourselves and the community, our homes would have been lost again.



“We cannot live in fear any longer. We have jobs, lives and families. Please can everyone help us by signing and sharing this.”

Rebecca Douglas, has already received hundreds of signatures on her petition.

Rebecca said: “When the torrential rain happens in the village, the drains just cant cope and that is when the problems happen.

“We have had no contact whatsoever from the council, back in January this year we got a response from them saying they will look into it, but as far as I am aware no one has looked into it.

“If they have no one has communicated with us or the parish council about what has been done.

“Today we have had an independent drainage expert come into the properties to assess the drainage themselves.

“They are going to provide us with an independent report, Anglia Water were also there today [Monday] looking at what they think might be the issues.

"All the drains are full of gunk and they need to be cleaned."

The Hunts Post has approached Cambridgeshire County Council for a comment.

To view the petition go to: you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/buckden-flooding?