Organised by the Huntingdon school's student leadership team after a sixth former was diagnosed with cancer, the day started with a break time cake sale, which raised more than £200 for Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Support. Then, during the final lesson of the day, the school field was awash with pink as students and teachers completed the 2km course. Sponsorship money is still coming in but contributions from sixth formers alone has added a further £300 to the coffers. Linda Winwick, head of sixth form, said: