They have fulfilled 849 vouchers for food parcels between March and September.

“We continue to work with referral agencies both statutory and non-statutory to support their clients who are experiencing hardship,” said foodbank manager Leo Orobor.

“We understand the precipitous nature of our times which is a constant cause of rising anxiety, stress and mental health challenges for our referral agencies clients and many in our community. On our part Ramsey Foodbank aims to continue providing certainty in these uncertain times.”

Ramsey Foodbank has a partnership with Citizens Bureau as a result of Trussell Trust being awarded a two-year grant to Cambridgeshire foodbanks, funded by Asda as part of their Fight Hunger Create Change programme.

The foodbank also provides a delivery bus service for anyone who is self-isolating or do not have transport. The foodbank is open on Tuesday/Thursday from 10am till midday.

INFO: www.ramsey.foodbank.org.uk.