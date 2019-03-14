The shop, in Chequers Court, was open for six weeks and more than 450 people signed up for free health and well-being services, including health checks, adult weight management groups, Camquit and falls prevention.

The Everyone Health group, which ran the health promotion, said: “Everyone Health would like to thank all those who took the time to visit us in the shop to find out about our services, and to remind everyone that although the Pop up Shop has gone our free services are always available, just call: 0333 005 0093 for further information.

The winner of the one year gym membership was Christopher King, from Huntingdon and Jenny Castle, also from Huntingdon, won 10 Right Start classes.

Katherine Vaissiere, from Godmanchester won a fruit and vegetable basket donated by Sainsbury’s.