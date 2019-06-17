Residents flocked to the Somersham Carnival. Picture: JLC Photography Residents flocked to the Somersham Carnival. Picture: JLC Photography

A colourful procession made its way around the village on Saturday, with the carnival princess Sophie, carnival prince Oliver and their attendants Libby and Paige, leading the walkers and floats.

Hundreds of people lined the Trundle, Feoffes Road, High Street and Parkhall Road to watch the procession pass.

The 'Best Group of Walkers' was awarded to the rainbows and brownies. The 'Best School Float' was won by Parkhall Playgroup with its effort entitled: 'When I grow up I want to be'.

The 'Best Club Float' was won by the carnival court and the 'Best Stall' was won by the Royal British Legion.

Visitors enjoyed various stalls including food, drink and attractions as well as fairground rides, games and competitions. There was also music on the stage from Mizmerise, Will Robert, Ffion Rebecca, Vic Lennard and Rock Therapy with special guest Dave Greenfield from The Stranglers throughout the afternoon as well as music provided by the Somersham Town Band.

