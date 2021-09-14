Published: 12:05 PM September 14, 2021

The St Neots Street Food Festival was a major success, the Drunken Stallion was one of the drinks vans at the event. - Credit: Jason Whittingham

A Street Food Festival in St Neots was a roaring success with many people taking part in a foot-long hot dog competition.

On Sunday, September 12, at St Neots Rugby Club, the festival saw hundreds of attendees who enjoyed all-day activities, music acts and great food.

The festival was organised by Bohemia, Stallion Events and Shifties and its main sponsor was Premier Plus.

Many people took part in the foot long hot dog competition. - Credit: Jason Whittingham

A foot-long hot dog competition took place all day hosted by Badgers Artisan Foods.

There were also more than 15 food vans to choose from including The Jerk Hub, Nanna Mexico, The Biscuiterie and many more.

A foot long hot dog competition took place all day long - Credit: Jason Whittingham

Founder of Shifties, Alex Hughes said: "The event ticked every box for Shifties, bringing people together through a community focused event like this.

The attendance was phenomenal and those who supported the event made it a very successful collaboration.

"A huge thanks to the team behind Street Food Fest, our headline sponsor Premier Plus and the amazing people of St Neots who supported it.

"No doubt we will be back next year!

Duo Joyrider sang at the event. - Credit: Jason Whittingham

"We had live music acts such as Joyrider and it meant that families could just bring their chairs down, we supplied some benches and things like that."

Paul Warmington, chairman of St Neots Rugby club said: "What a great event to be involved in and a pleasure to host, we believe the rugby club should be at the heart of our community and what a way to start.

"It was great to see so many people come out and join in what was undoubtedly a huge success.

"Well done to all involved and we look forward to the next one."

Kevin Hull, managing director of Premier Plus said: “Premier Plus are once again very proud to be part of our community.”

Louisa & Carla, Stallion Events Ltd said: "Stallion Events were thrilled to be a part of the working force collaborating with Shifties and Bohemia to bring our brilliant community together once more.”

Ashley Skipp and James Larman, founders of Bohemia said: “We were so pleased to see Street Food Fest 2.0 happen again, as lovers of food and people, the event delivered on all fronts.

Thank you to all the team that made it happen and we can’t wait to bring more like this to the public in 2022.”