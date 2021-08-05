Published: 11:56 AM August 5, 2021

Hundreds of people attended the DSCNNCT music festival last weekend and the event has been hailed a huge success by the organisers.

With four stages at the event at Crystal Lakes, in Fenstanton, near St Ives, there was plenty of choice for music fans, including Deep House, Disco, Drum n Bass, Tech House and Techno.

DSCNNCT had four different stages - Credit: Archant

The festival, on Saturday, July 31, had a huge line-up of artists including Fat Tony who is a huge name in disco, MC Bassman, DJ Bryan Gee, Skuff, Second City, Jamie Roy and many more.

The festival is run by David Rosen and Gary Willis and it is their second event. The first was in 2019 and the second held this year as 2020 was rescheduled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The line up for Paradise Gardens stage - Credit: Archant

Mr Rosen said: "A total of 1675 people attended this year and that's three times as many people as the last one.

"We have received so many good comments about the festival from festival goers and artists.

"I don’t think anyone knew what to expect with it only been the second year and most never having been to DSCNNCT, but it seems they were pretty impressed with that what we had done in Fenstanton.

"I mean we brought disco royalty Fat Tony and DNB royalty in Inja and Randall to Fenstanton - crazy to think really."