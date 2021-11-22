Hundreds of people attended this year’s Huntingdon Christmas market in the town.

The market took place over three days from Friday November 19 to November 21 and was hosted by Huntingdon Town Council.

Santa came to see the children - Credit: Hunts Post

Live performances took place from school choirs to dance groups and local bands, plus Father Christmas also made an appearance and Pudsey the Bear.

A team called Snak Shak hand wrapped more than 500 gifts and these were given out to the children at the event.

Pudsey with a helper at the event - Credit: Hunts Post

The Rotary Club were also at the event - Credit: Hunts Post

As part of the Children’s entertainment face painters and balloon modelers were at the event and princesses such as Elsa from Frozen.

The Christmas light switch on element of the event was cancelled this year due to Covid-19 safety restrictions.

The lights were turned on at the start of the event and then market goers could then enjoy browsing the stalls, enjoying hot food and drink and the gift ware on offer.

Face Painters were at the event - Credit: Hunts Post

Children performing at the event - Credit: Hunts Post

Santa with the children - Credit: Hunts Post



