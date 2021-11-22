News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Hundreds of people enjoy festivities at the Huntingdon Christmas lights event

Author Picture Icon

Alexandra Collett

Published: 12:10 PM November 22, 2021
Updated: 1:28 PM November 22, 2021
Huntingdon Market and switch on happened at the weekend. 

Huntingdon Town Mayor Karl Webb attended this year's Huntingdon Christmas Markets. - Credit: Hunts Post

Hundreds of people attended this year’s Huntingdon Christmas market in the town. 

The market took place over three days from Friday November 19 to November 21 and was hosted by Huntingdon Town Council.

Santa came to see the children 

Santa came to see the children - Credit: Hunts Post

Live performances took place from school choirs to dance groups and local bands, plus Father Christmas also made an appearance and Pudsey the Bear.  

Huntingdon Town Council held the three day Christmas Market over the weekend.

Huntingdon Town Council held the three day Christmas Market over the weekend. - Credit: Hunts Post

A team called Snak Shak hand wrapped more than 500 gifts and these were given out to the children at the event.

Pudsey with a helper at the event

Pudsey with a helper at the event - Credit: Hunts Post

The Rotary Club were also at the event

The Rotary Club were also at the event - Credit: Hunts Post

As part of the Children’s entertainment face painters and balloon modelers were at the event and princesses such as Elsa from Frozen.  

Huntingdon Christmas Market and switch on happened at the weekend.

Huntingdon Christmas Market and switch on happened at the weekend. - Credit: Hunts Post

The Christmas light switch on element of the event was cancelled this year due to Covid-19 safety restrictions.  

Huntingdon Christmas Markets were successful

Huntingdon Christmas Markets were successful - Credit: Hunts Post

The lights were turned on at the start of the event and then market goers could then enjoy browsing the stalls, enjoying hot food and drink and the gift ware on offer.

Face Painters were at the event

Face Painters were at the event - Credit: Hunts Post

Children performing at the event

Children performing at the event - Credit: Hunts Post

Santa with the children

Santa with the children - Credit: Hunts Post


Most Read

  1. 1 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
  2. 2 Teenage motorcyclist dies after A1307 crash at Fen Drayton
  3. 3 Notice of road closure in Huntingdon this weekend
  1. 4 Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
  2. 5 Police stop stolen Audi within 2 hours
  3. 6 Columnist: Council leader Ryan Fuller writes on Flooding
  4. 7 Updated details of the Christmas lights switch-on in St Neots
  5. 8 Christmas Light Switch On's are back this year
  6. 9 How the law around using your phone while driving is changing
  7. 10 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A1
Christmas
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Will Young has joined protesters and handcuffed himself to the gates at Camp Beagle near RAF Wyton.

Popstar Will Young handcuffs himself to gates of 'Camp Beagle'

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
An artist's impression of the new special education needs school in St Ives.

Education News

Plans for new school for St Ives announced

Hannah Brown

Logo Icon
Lorry fire closes A1M near Sawtry.

Cambs Live

Lorry fire in 'serious collision' closes A1M near Sawtry

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
A lorry driver died after a crash on the A1M at Sawtry on November 16.

Cambs Live

Man dies following collision on A1M at Sawtry

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon