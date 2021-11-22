Hundreds of people enjoy festivities at the Huntingdon Christmas lights event
- Credit: Hunts Post
Hundreds of people attended this year’s Huntingdon Christmas market in the town.
The market took place over three days from Friday November 19 to November 21 and was hosted by Huntingdon Town Council.
Live performances took place from school choirs to dance groups and local bands, plus Father Christmas also made an appearance and Pudsey the Bear.
A team called Snak Shak hand wrapped more than 500 gifts and these were given out to the children at the event.
As part of the Children’s entertainment face painters and balloon modelers were at the event and princesses such as Elsa from Frozen.
The Christmas light switch on element of the event was cancelled this year due to Covid-19 safety restrictions.
The lights were turned on at the start of the event and then market goers could then enjoy browsing the stalls, enjoying hot food and drink and the gift ware on offer.
Most Read
- 1 Man, 33, confronted live on Facebook for alleged child sex offences
- 2 Teenage motorcyclist dies after A1307 crash at Fen Drayton
- 3 Notice of road closure in Huntingdon this weekend
- 4 Two men arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
- 5 Police stop stolen Audi within 2 hours
- 6 Columnist: Council leader Ryan Fuller writes on Flooding
- 7 Updated details of the Christmas lights switch-on in St Neots
- 8 Christmas Light Switch On's are back this year
- 9 How the law around using your phone while driving is changing
- 10 Pedestrian dies after being hit by lorry on A1