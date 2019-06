Army veteran Berkin Peers who served in the 16/5th Queens Royal Lancers Army veteran Berkin Peers who served in the 16/5th Queens Royal Lancers

Members of the Royal British Legion, air and sea cadets and other groups of armed forces personnel were in attendance.

The event, organised by the St Neots Armed Forces committee and St Neots Town Council, took place on Regatta Meadow. Visitors also enjoyed a funfair, classic cars and military vehicles and live stage entertainment as well as a climbing wall and food and drink stalls.

Chris Jones from the St Neots Museum Chris Jones from the St Neots Museum

Eaton Socon May Queen Chloe Veneear Eaton Socon May Queen Chloe Veneear

John Key and Paul Fennelow with the 1931 fire engine from Wisbech John Key and Paul Fennelow with the 1931 fire engine from Wisbech

St Neots Armed Forces Day St Neots Armed Forces Day

St Neots Armed Forces Day St Neots Armed Forces Day

Luca, from the Huntingdon Sea Cadets and Liam Sharpe and Owain Evans from the St Neots 2500 Air Cadets. Luca, from the Huntingdon Sea Cadets and Liam Sharpe and Owain Evans from the St Neots 2500 Air Cadets.

You may also want to watch: