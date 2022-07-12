Gallery

There were record crowds in Huntingdon on Saturday at the town's first-ever Dino Day!

The event, organised by BID Huntingdon, saw huge crowds and businesses recorded the highest ever footfall figures in the history of Huntingdon.

Families travelled from far and wide to see the collection of T-Rex’s, Raptors and baby dinosaurs, all rampaging across the Market Square and down the High Street.

'Dinosaurs' were roaming around the Market Square in Huntingdon. - Credit: SIMON LEE

"Dino Day encapsulated the entire town, seeing queues of people joining in the Dino Hunt sticker competition that included support from The Commemoration Hall, Bon Marche, West End DIY, Cash Convertors, The Tattoo Den and Don’t Panic Pizza who said they couldn’t have asked for a better day," said BID manager Paul Sweeney.

"The organising team deserve medals for the hard work involved. The day was a huge success for visitors and businesses alike, thousands of new faces and smiles all around.

"This event broadcast what our fabulous town has to offer, not just in-terms of the event but the variety of small and large businesses our town hosts is paramount to the success of high streets. The delivery of the day was perfect, including all areas of the town, not just the Market square. The town was bursting with happy faces, as it should be.”

St Benedict’s Court showcased some great stalls from Patches and The Attic (Diamond Hampers Charity) that saw Dino themed arts and craft events, alongside a balloon modeller and a fossil display and interactive table to educate children.

Children enjoyed the educational value of learning about dinosaurs. - Credit: SIMON LEE

Shopmobility also had a charity stall in Princes Street Car Park highlighting how accessible Huntingdon is and raised some much-needed funds for the charity.

Chequers Court saw the BID Bear donning a caveman outfit for selfies and giving out more than 2,000 presents to children. The information booth from BID raised more than £400 for The Commemoration Hall charity through a prize-every-time Dino game and an amazing cake made by town ranger Jo.

Huntingdon Mayor, Cllr David Landon-Cole at the Dino Day in Huntingdon. - Credit: SIMON LEE

Huntingdon Mayor, Cllr David Landon-Cole said: “Dino Day is the busiest I've ever seen Huntingdon, and it was wonderful that so many people of all ages were in town, discovering Huntingdon for the first time, or discovering shops they didn't know about before. Now more people know more about what Huntingdon has to offer, I hope that they'll keep coming back to our amazing town. My thanks to all the BID team for this amazing day.