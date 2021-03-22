News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

Citizens Advice seeing "huge spike" in calls about Universal Credit- here's how to get help

Logo Icon

Nick Blencow

Published: 7:00 AM March 22, 2021   
The CAB is experiencing a huge rise in the number of people calling about Universal Credit.

The CAB is experiencing a huge rise in the number of people calling about Universal Credit. - Credit: CAB

Over the last 12 months Citizens Advice Rural Cambs has seen a huge spike in the number of people needing help and support with benefits, in particular claiming Universal Credit.

The benefits system can be a minefield for lots of people and especially if you haven’t had to make a claim before. We are here to help. Below is a question we have been asked a number of times in regard to Universal Credit.

“Last month I signed up to Universal Credit for the first time, after I was made redundant. I am looking for a new job but I’m not sure if there’s anything more I need to do to ensure I keep getting Universal Credit?”

When you apply for Universal Credit you’ll agree a Claimant Commitment with your work coach. A Claimant Commitment is a record of the responsibilities that you have accepted to receive Universal Credit payments. Your claimant commitment will be updated each time you see your work coach.

When you agree to your Claimant Commitment you will be put into one of four work-related activity groups (sometimes called “conditionality” groups). These set out the tasks you’re expected to complete in order to receive your full benefit payment.

You may also want to watch:

You can check which group you’re in by logging into your Universal Credit account online and checking your Claimant Commitment. If you’re not online, you will have been provided with a paper copy of your Claimant Commitment.

This will tell you which group you’re in and what tasks you'll have to do regularly to get Universal Credit. These tasks could include writing your CV, signing up for job alerts or applying for vacancies.

Nick Blencowe, chief officer of Citizens Advice Rural Cambs.

Nick Blencowe, chief officer of Citizens Advice Rural Cambs. - Credit: CAB

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver clocked at 130mph on A14 in Hunts
  2. 2 Famous sundial and interesting church history in Great Staughton
  3. 3 Plans to transform St Neots Market Square take another step forward
  1. 4 Nervous wait as Government expected to announce compensation scheme for contaminated blood
  2. 5 Man 'threw bowl of vomit and urine' in police officer's face
  3. 6 Popular Hunts councillor John Winston Davies has sadly passed away
  4. 7 The history of 111 High Street in Huntingdon includes Woolworths and a hotel
  5. 8 Alconbury parishes have energetic communities who respect history and support each other
  6. 9 When is the National Day of Reflection and how can you get involved?
  7. 10 Huntingdon-based apprentice raising awareness of rare syndrome after friend's death

In order to show how you have completed the to-do list set out in your Claimant Commitment, you should keep a record of the tasks you’ve completed and how long they took in your Universal Credit online journal, or in a diary if you’re not online.

Some claimants, mainly those who have applied for Universal Credit for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19, may not have a Claimant Commitment yet. Those who claimed before the outbreak, will have had their Claimant Commitment suspended during the outbreak and had no work-related requirements imposed.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said it will be calling all claimants to help them to prepare for work, so people should expect to be contacted to set up the Claimant Commitment. They do not need to contact the Department for Work and Pensions in the meantime.

Help is available at: 0800 144 8 444 (Freephone) CAB on: 0800 278 7807 or visit: www.citizensadviceruralcambs.org.uk.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Paul Harvey was the publican of the Market Inn in Huntingdon. 

Tributes paid to popular Huntingdon landlord who died from Covid while...

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Sarah Everard was walking home alone when she disappeared.

Women's Safety

Womens' Safety: Take part in our Hunts Post survey

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing March 15.

Roadworks around Huntingdon for week commencing March 15

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Huntingdonshire District Council's Pathfinder House in Huntingdon.

New prefabricated homes to be built in Huntingdon will provide social...

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus