Heavy traffic due to two crashes on both sides of the A14 at Spaldwick

Alexandra Collett

Published: 10:03 AM November 10, 2021
Updated: 10:06 AM November 10, 2021
Heavy delays on both sides of the A14 at Spaldwick due to two crashes - Credit: BCH Road Policing Unit

There are reports of heavy traffic due to two collisions on either side of the A14 at Spaldwick. 

This morning, November 10, BCH Road Policing have reported that there are lane closures on both sides of the A14 at Spaldwick due to the two crashes.

BCH Road Policing have tweeted said: “We’re currently dealing with 2 collisions either side of the A14 at Spaldwick.  

“Traffic is heavy due to lane closures. Please don’t rubberneck.” 

The Hunts Post will keep you updated with more information when we get it.

