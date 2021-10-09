News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
'Plague' of flies in Huntingdonshire villages

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:22 AM October 9, 2021   
People in Huntingdonshire reporting 'plague of flies'. 

Several Hunts Post readers have made contact to notify us about a plague of flies in the area.

Readers from Warboys, Somersham, St Ives and Needingworth describe huge numbers of flies and say as soon as they get rid of them, more arrive.

One reader said: "First of all I thought it was just me and my property (in Warboys) that was blighted by a huge number of flies.

"Recently though I started to see references on our village social media site - people in Somersham, St Ives, and further afield all complaining about flies in biblical numbers.

"Open the kitchen door when cooking... 40/50 flies arrive. Kill them and more arrive."

A second reader said: "It’s been going on for some weeks now, but I and everyone else believed it was an issue In their  houses.

"My neighbour mentioned to me that she had loads of flies,and clearly we started asking others if they had a problem   It wasn’t till about a week later when on the Needingworth Living Facebook page site that the problem was raised and lots of people wrote about the problems.

"It seemed to have got better for a few days at last weekend but now is back with a vengeance.  It’s like the biblical plague!  

My house has had approximately 20-30 or more at all times , even though I keep killing them as fast as I can.

"Opening the door to get in or out of the house is long enough for them to get in.  I have done all I can to keep the house free of flies but I am not winning. 

Residents have contacted Huntingdonshire District Council and the Environment Agency (EA) to complain. The Hunts Post has also asked the EA for a response.

If you have been affected or have any photos, please contact: debbie.davies@archant.co.uk.





