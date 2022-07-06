A charity that supports children who are in hospital or recovering at home has received a cheque from the former mayor of Huntingdon.

Cllr Karl Webb presented a cheque for £2,445.02 to Anne-Marie Hamilton, who is chairman of the Dreamdrops charity, at the town's Annual Council Meeting.

Dreamdrops was Cllr Webb’s chosen charity during the 20 months he was mayor and the money was raised at several fund-raising events.

Anne-Marie said: “It was a tremendous surprise to receive such a wonderful donation. Cllr Webb has been incredibly generous with his time throughout his period of office, and we have appreciated that enormously.

“We felt incredibly fortunate to have Cllr Webb’s support at the events that we were able to put on, even though they, too, had to be limited in what could be undertaken to comply with all the Covid restrictions.

“Whether it was supporting children with autism and their families at fishing events, coming to help Santa hand out Christmas gifts to children with life-limiting illnesses and their siblings on cold, December nights, or helping at presentations, he has always been there to support us, and this has helped tremendously to raise the profile of our charity locally.

“The parents of the children that we care for, could not believe that he had come specially to meet them and their children. His presence has been a real highlight for many of them who have felt so isolated over the years as they continued to struggle with all the difficulties that their children face daily.

“Once again, a huge thank you to Cllr Webb for choosing Dreamdrops as his Mayoral charity during his term of office. We all felt very honoured to be chosen, and to have had the privilege of working with him over the last 20 months.”

Cllr Webb said: “During my time as mayor of Huntingdon, I was so proud to work with my friends on the Dreamdrops committee and with the families and children that Dreamdrops have supported over many years.

“Due to the pandemic and restrictions in force, I was not able to hold as many fundraising events as I would have liked, but where restrictions did allow, I joined the Dreamdrops supporters at physical events such as fishing days and the private meetings with Santa for children who did not want to be in a crowd.

I love how Dreamdrops goes above and beyond to make the children feel comfortable and safe around so many caring people.

If you would like to support Dreamdrops or make a donation, call: 07790 911541, email: dreamdrops.dreamdrops@nhs.net or check out the website at: ww.dreamdropschildrenscharity.org and www.facebook.com/dreamdropschildrenscharity



