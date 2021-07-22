News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Is this striking 20ft palm tree the biggest in Huntingdonshire?

Author Picture Icon

Clare Butler

Published: 7:00 AM July 22, 2021   
Frank Powell, 85, planted the palm tree around 20 years ago - and now it is 20ft tall.

Is this impressive 20ft palm tree the biggest in the district? Green-fingered Wyton man Frank Powell thinks it could be. 

Eighty-five-year-old Frank never thought that the exotic plant would grow in his garden when he planted it around 18 to 20 years ago – yet now it’s a sight to behold. 

Frank Powell, 85, planted the palm tree around 20 years ago - and now it is 20ft tall.

“It was only about a foot-tall when I planted it all those years ago,” Frank explained. 

“I never thought that it would take, but now it’s ended up looking like this. 

“They are difficult to grow in this country with our weather conditions, but this one has done so well. 

“Everybody who comes to my house is amazed by it, I usually get the response ‘oh my God I’ve never seen one grow that big before!’ 

Frank has always been a keen gardener and has even entered a national gardening competition this year. 

Frank Powell, 85, planted the palm tree around 20 years ago - and now it is 20ft tall.

He continued: “Every day I am outside making sure that I maintain the garden, I always enjoy spending time out there. 

“I had a gardener come out to clear away some of the bamboo and he said it was the biggest palm tree he had ever seen. 

“I thought that it must be something special if a professional gardener said that! 

“I’m intrigued to find out if anyone has a palm tree that has grown bigger than this.” 

Email editor.huntspost@archant.co.uk if you have a similar palm tree. 

