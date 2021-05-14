Published: 4:00 PM May 14, 2021

Shavonne and Andy talk about making cocktails for their column this month. - Credit: HARRIS

With the continued easing of lockdown, we have been so happy to get back out and support our local hospitality industry and one of our favourite indulgences are cocktails.

Shavonne and Andy Harris from St Neots - Credit: HARRIS





Whether it’s a pre-dinner drink, a sunny afternoon sipper or a late night-cap, cocktails can excite our taste buds and stretch our social experiences past the standard glass of Pinot Grigio. We enthusiastically explore the drinks cabinet at home too and experiment with some of the lesser used bottles lurking at the back. We couldn’t wait to share some of our regular tipples with you all.

Pina Colada

The perfect summer afternoon refreshment. Famously mentioned in the chorus of a well known song by Rupert Holmes, the Pina Colada remains a vintage preference.

1 Shot White Rum

1 Shot Coconut Cream (Sweetened)

2 Shot Pineapple Juice

Shake with ice and strain into a tall glass, garnish with a pineapple wedge.

French Martini

Our pre-dinner drink of choice. Make sure you give this one time to settle and form a nice frothy top. Despite its name, the French Martini was in fact invented in New York.

1 Shot Vodka

½ Shot Crème de Cassis

2 Shots Pineapple Juice

Shake well with ice and strain into a martini glass, garnish with a raspberry in the foam.

Margarita

The ultimate party cocktail which its origin is still argued today.

1 ½ Shots Tequila

1 Shot Cointreau

1 ½ Shots Lime Juice

Shake well with ice and serve in a margarita glass, salt the rim and garnish with a lime wedge.

Old Fashioned

Some would call it “the original cocktail”. This one makes a great digestif after a heavy meal or a night-cap. More likely the latter, as too many of these could send you to sleep.

2 Shots of Bourbon or Rye Whiskey

2-4 Dashes of Bitters

½ Shot Syrup or Sugar

1 Orange

Rub a whiskey tumbler with an orange segment, add the bitters, syrup and one ice cube then swirl until all is dissolved. Add a splash of whiskey and another ice cube and swirl for 10-20 seconds, repeat until the whiskey is gone and the glass is full of ice, garnish with an orange slice.

So, delve into the cabinet and see what you can find or next time you’re out, why not challenge the bar staff to make you something new. However, remember to always enjoy them responsibly.