Here's how to make some of your favourite cocktails
- Credit: HARRIS
With the continued easing of lockdown, we have been so happy to get back out and support our local hospitality industry and one of our favourite indulgences are cocktails.
Whether it’s a pre-dinner drink, a sunny afternoon sipper or a late night-cap, cocktails can excite our taste buds and stretch our social experiences past the standard glass of Pinot Grigio. We enthusiastically explore the drinks cabinet at home too and experiment with some of the lesser used bottles lurking at the back. We couldn’t wait to share some of our regular tipples with you all.
Pina Colada
The perfect summer afternoon refreshment. Famously mentioned in the chorus of a well known song by Rupert Holmes, the Pina Colada remains a vintage preference.
1 Shot White Rum
You may also want to watch:
1 Shot Coconut Cream (Sweetened)
2 Shot Pineapple Juice
Most Read
- 1 £100k homes scrapped 'with almost immediate effect' says Mayor
- 2 Woman dies after being hit by lorry
- 3 Prison for dealer who rammed police car
- 4 Celebration of food and drink at town's first street food festival
- 5 Lorry driver loses control on motorway in booze-fuelled collision
- 6 Life is sweet! Cheesecake emporium opens in Brampton
- 7 Event to remember village's war hero
- 8 Drink-drive arrest after crash in Huntingdon
- 9 Paedophile foiled by undercover officer
- 10 Opposition sign historic power sharing agreement to seize control of county council
Shake with ice and strain into a tall glass, garnish with a pineapple wedge.
French Martini
Our pre-dinner drink of choice. Make sure you give this one time to settle and form a nice frothy top. Despite its name, the French Martini was in fact invented in New York.
1 Shot Vodka
½ Shot Crème de Cassis
2 Shots Pineapple Juice
Shake well with ice and strain into a martini glass, garnish with a raspberry in the foam.
Margarita
The ultimate party cocktail which its origin is still argued today.
1 ½ Shots Tequila
1 Shot Cointreau
1 ½ Shots Lime Juice
Shake well with ice and serve in a margarita glass, salt the rim and garnish with a lime wedge.
Old Fashioned
Some would call it “the original cocktail”. This one makes a great digestif after a heavy meal or a night-cap. More likely the latter, as too many of these could send you to sleep.
2 Shots of Bourbon or Rye Whiskey
2-4 Dashes of Bitters
½ Shot Syrup or Sugar
1 Orange
Rub a whiskey tumbler with an orange segment, add the bitters, syrup and one ice cube then swirl until all is dissolved. Add a splash of whiskey and another ice cube and swirl for 10-20 seconds, repeat until the whiskey is gone and the glass is full of ice, garnish with an orange slice.
So, delve into the cabinet and see what you can find or next time you’re out, why not challenge the bar staff to make you something new. However, remember to always enjoy them responsibly.