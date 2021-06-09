Published: 4:00 PM June 9, 2021

The sizzle of sausages, the warmth of the sunshine, the jealousy of your neighbours as the smokey smell wafts through the humid air.

If it’s one thing we know how to do, it’s take advantage of the summer sun with our delicious barbecues. That’s right! Barbecue season is among us and just in time for us to re-welcome a limited number of friends and family back into our homes. However, what components make up the perfect barbecue?

Firstly, it’s best to have a good clean grill. Whether new, old or disposable. The best food is cooked with hygiene in mind so be sure to consider this before choosing to have your gathering. If you’re thinking of purchasing a new grill, you’re in luck! The market is filled with thousands of options from inexpensive to all singing and all dancing.

Secondly, consider your showstoppers. In our home, burgers are our strength. Using good quality minced beef, cumin, black pepper, chilli, oregano, onions, garlic, salt, egg yolk and breadcrumbs, we’ve turned the classic burger into one our guests never forget.

Shavonne and Andy Harris are our Hunts Post food writers. - Credit: HARRIS

But why stop at the usual burgers and sausages? Push your limits with stylish alternatives. Perhaps fresh minted lamb, an elegantly decorated salmon, smoked garlic scallops served on a cockle shell or flame grilled cauliflower kebabs in a fiery harissa marinade for your vegetarian visitors. Try to think outside of the usual menu.

Have you got a playlist ready? When we host our barbecue, an easy crowd-pleaser for us is Mowtown. Your guests could be welcomed with bite size canapés like mini jacket potatoes with sour cream and chive, to the smooth sounds of Marvin Gaye and The Temptations. Once everyone has enjoyed your menu, Mowtown is a great background to some family games.

Finally, who can forget the bar area? As our readers know, we love making cocktails. So, we’ll be sure to indulge in a few of these in between socialising with our relatives but we do have to make sure the fridge is equipped with enough to satisfy every taste bud.

So, for the event we’ll collect beers, Prosecco and a few digestifs for the usual afterhours lingerers. Not to forget fruity non-alcoholic concoctions for the kids.

This season is one of our favourites. Not only does it include a whole spread of inviting food but fun in the sun for your entire circle.