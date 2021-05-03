News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News

How to deal with self doubt and low self esteem

Logo Icon

Scott Hardiman

Published: 6:00 PM May 3, 2021   
St Neots life coach Scott Hardiman.

St Neots life coach Scott Hardiman. - Credit: SCOTT HARDIMAN

Research has shown that more than 85 per cent of people suffer from low self-esteem or self-doubt.

The biggest problem with self-doubt is that it stops so many people chasing their dreams, and going after what they really want. Self-doubt isn’t your fault; it’s no one's fault.

There are so many ways that self-doubt can be brought on and a few of the most common include:

Your own past experiences and mistakes

The way you were brought up

The way you compare yourself to others

Unexpected challenges that you’ve come across

Most Read

  1. 1 Car wash raids spark modern slavery fears in Cambridgeshire
  2. 2 Raptor Foundation finally reopens after months in lockdown
  3. 3 Operating theatres revamp at Hinchingbrooke Hospital given approval
  1. 4 Fascinating history of dead volcano and a fundraising cockerel
  2. 5 Shop plan for Burton Brothers car showroom
  3. 6 What indoor and outdoor attractions can open on May 17
  4. 7 The summer of 1976 saw desert conditions at Grafham Water
  5. 8 Secondary school retains Good Ofsted rating
  6. 9 What changes can you expect in pubs and restaurants on May 17
  7. 10 Large village with historic links to witchcraft

A fear of failure, or even a fear of success

This might sound daunting, but understanding where your self-doubt comes from can be really helpful. Understanding where it comes from, allows us to challenge it. 

One way of looking at self doubt and something that really changed the impact it had on me was understanding that self-doubt is essentially a decision not to try.

When we look at self-doubt as simply as this, it becomes a lot easier to overcome. All we would really need to do to combat our self-doubt is take action and try. Through taking deliberate action, we develop competence, and, as we continue to take action, our ability improves.

It’s all well and good me telling you to take action. The thing is, though, you hear that everywhere, all the time. So, I want to go one step further, and share with you a technique that I introduce to my clients.

The aim is to start action and to build your confidence effectively.

It’s called the five-second rule. It’s great and has an incredible impact on making steps towards our goals and dealing with self doubt.

The idea is that everyone has jobs they really don’t want to do. For me, I 'm not keen on the accounting side of things.

When I realise that I need to get to work on payments, I start counting down from five. By the time I get to one, I’ve started the job, and for me, once I start I nearly always follow it through.

5. My laptop is open

4. I open up File Explorer

3. I find the folder and document

2. I open it up

1. I’m typing

Putting such a short time limit on these tasks, and taking action whilst counting down, means that our brain doesn’t have the time to come up with reasons for us not to do it. Before you know it, that tedious task is done.

St Neots News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mum, Jade Horton, of two children who died in a house fire.

Cambridgeshire | Video

'All for my beautiful children' says mum told she would never walk again

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Owners of 'Beer Bruvs' Paul and Rich. 

Huntingdon business is first in UK to supply American craft beer

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Labour mayoral candidate Dr Nik Johnson has been “banned from describing himself as ‘Dr Nik Johnson’

Elections

NHS doctor ‘banned from describing himself as ‘Dr’ on ballot paper’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Caffe Nero in St Neots will reopen after a refurbishment. 

St Neots branch of Caffe Nero set to reopen after virus 'decimated' trade

Julian Makey

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus