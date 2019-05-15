Over 2018, the number of registered plug-in vehicles in the area increased by 24 per cent.

The latest Department for Transport statistics show the number of registered electric or plug-in hybrid cars, vans and micro-cars called quadricycles in Cambridgeshire.

At the end of 2017 there were 1,716 electric vehicles.

By December last year, that figure had grown to 2,122, a jump of 406.

In Huntingdonshire, at the end of 2018, there 805 registered electric vehicles, a decrease of 20 on a year previously.

But back in 2013, in Cambridgeshire, there were just 127 electric cars, which shows the progress the industry has made in a short time.

Over the past few years manufacturers have increased the range of their vehicles, and prices have fallen, helping fuel the rise in environmentally friendly vehicles.

The latest Nissan Leaf, the UK's most popular entirely electric car, can now travel 235 miles before it needs to be recharged, 80 miles more than the previous version.

Over the next year BP will install charging points at its petrol stations, following Shell's roll-out in 2017. Dyson has also said it plans to release an electric car by 2020.

One advantage electric car users have over other vehicles is that they do not have to pay road tax, as they do not release any emissions.

Electricity is also far cheaper than petrol and diesel, and green drivers have the satisfaction of helping save the planet.

However, in November, the Government reduced the maximum discount electric car buyers could get from £4,500 to £3,500.

Plug-in vehicles still make up a tiny percentage of the cars on the road in Cambridgeshire: there are 2,122 electric cars, and 422,901 vehicles in total.