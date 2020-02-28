Use an architectural design service to turn your dreams into a reality. Picture: Binney and Sims Design Use an architectural design service to turn your dreams into a reality. Picture: Binney and Sims Design

Avoid your plans being lost in translation and use an architectural design service like Binney and Sims Designs to turn your dreams into a reality.

Business owner, Katie Davies-Binney shares five ways she can help you build your future home.

Katie can help you turn your vision into plans for your builders to follow. Picture: Binney and Sims Design Katie can help you turn your vision into plans for your builders to follow. Picture: Binney and Sims Design

1. Supply the information you need

Whether it's your forever home or a property development, your project is unique and won't always play by the same rules as others.

You need to work with an expert that knows the industry inside-out and can tell you exactly what you need to know to design the home you want.

Binney and Sims Design offers distinct innovative design packages to suit your project. Choose from the householder package if you want to improve your home with an extension or remodel.

If you're building on your land or a larger development, you should choose a new build package. Or if it's just a design you're after it may be more cost-effective to pay a price per hour.

No matter what the project, with these packages, you'll have access to the information you need from the get-go.

2. Make applying for planning permission easy

From keeping neutral neighbourly relations to completing and signing the right form and making sure you provide the correct information - applying for planning permission can be tricky and confusing.

One mistake could hold up your project for months.

Binney and Sims Designs can help you get your submission right the first time and save you time and money.

3. Understand the intricacies of your listed home

If you have a listed property, the rules and restrictions can be more complex and stricter. The design will need to be reviewed and agreed by conservation officers as well as the planning department.

Katie started her career in listed planning and design, she said: "Changes to listed buildings need to compliment the original property and any works that have taken place historically."

"There are more considerations to be made to preserve the integrity and history of the building."

4. Suggest ideas you hadn't even considered

"Most people have an idea of what they're looking for. It might be more space or to make their home flow better," Katie said. "They just don't know how to achieve that or put it into a drawing that planners and builders can follow. This is where we can help."

Your architect may think of ideas you haven't considered and provide the layouts you'll need to transform your house into your dream home.

Binney and Sims Design can also produce 3D mock-ups of your plans to make it easier for you to visualise your new room and see if there are any changes you want to make.

"It's best to think about these things, identify any issues and iron them out in the planning stage," Katie said.

"Once your floor plans and elevations have been sent to the structural engineers and work begins it's harder to resolve a problem or make a change."

5. Avoid the pitfalls and ease your stress

Keeping up with the progress of planning permission can be simple with the right help.

Once you've finalised your designs and your plans have been sent, Binney and Sims Design will continue to chase your application with the council. They'll take care of the rest and keep you in the loop while letting you get on with your life.

Turn your dreams into a reality

Between them, business owners Katie Davies-Binney and Phil Sims have over 30 years' experience in home improvements and renovations. They can help you create your forever home.

To get started book a free initial consultation to discuss ideas in the comfort of your home.

