Work has started on new homes at California Meadows in Huntingdon. - Credit: LONGHURST

Work has started on a fully affordable development in Huntingdon which will see more than 50 new homes built using a modern method of construction.

Housing provider, Longhurst Group, is delivering the development on a site on California Road, which was once part of the Huntingdon Regional College campus.

In a first for the Group, a modern method of construction is being used which involves timber-framed panels being manufactured in factory conditions before being transported to the site and craned into place.

The panels, built using sustainably-sourced timber, are being delivered to site as complete wall panels with insulation and external cladding.

Marcus Keys, Longhurst Group’s executive director of growth and development, said: “We’re pleased to see work beginning on these 56 new homes in Huntingdon.

“By using this modern method of construction, we’re able to assess an innovative new method of building which we’re keen to explore further, as well as reducing both the carbon footprint during the construction process and longer-term life cycle of the home itself.

“It’ll also help to ensure the highest levels of quality assurance before the panels are even on site."

The development will be made up of one, two and three-bedroom homes available for shared ownership, rent-to-buy and social rent, with both car and cycle parking provision also being included.