News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
The Hunts Post > News > Housing

See the average house price for Cambridgeshire's 'top' villages

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:29 PM January 19, 2022
This thatched roofed property in Hemingford Abbots is for sale for a guide price of £2.95m.

This thatched roofed property in Hemingford Abbots is for sale for a guide price of £2.95m. - Credit: SAVILLES

A survey carried out by property experts Savills ranked villages in Cambridgeshire in terms of a combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and ‘chocolate-box’ appeal.

The top five villages for Cambridgeshire are listed below and include Hemingford Abbots, in Huntingdonshire.

The price in brackets is  the average house price.

Hemingford Abbots, Huntingdonshire (829,437)

Wothorpe, Peterborough (£825, 980)

Little Shelford, South Cambs (733,939)

Barton, South Cambs (£656,392)

Most Read

  1. 1 Huntingdon bookshop gets share of £2m online profits
  2. 2 Man who died on A1 at Sawtry is named
  3. 3 Historic Huntingdon building on the market for nearly £500k
  1. 4 Garage demolition opponents set up Facebook group
  2. 5 'Our inspiration' - Baby born four months early survives fight for life
  3. 6 Mini-convoy marks funeral of 'kind-hearted' lorry driver
  4. 7 He strangled Rikki, stripped him and left his body flat on his back, Old Bailey told
  5. 8 Fatal crash blocks A1M in Cambridgeshire
  6. 9 Appeal for dashcam footage following three lorry crash on the A14
  7. 10 Universal credit households to receive £20 for rising living costs

Little Abington, South Cambs (£652,355)

Ed Meyer, head of residential sales at Savills Cambridge, said well-connected villages in rural locations continued to be popular.

“Hemingford Abbots, for example, is a lovely historic village that ticks all of the boxes that buyers are looking for.

"It sits on the banks of the River Great Ouse in a conservation area, so has lots access to plenty of green space, it has a good pub, a village hall and playing fields. The improvements to the A14 have also made it more accessible, perfect for those who may now be working more from home, while it’s also close to Huntingdon for the train station and its wider amenities.”

“The lifestyle opportunities that people have been looking for since the outbreak of the pandemic continue to motivate buyers and I think that’s something all the villages on this list have in common. They are surrounded by countryside, are well connected to other areas and are close to plenty of shops, a pub and restaurants."



Housing News
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St Ives

Bypass and junction improvements preferred plan for St Ives

Julian Makey

person
Matt Walter and his partner Emily will get their perfect home after living in a mouldy bedroom for over a year.

Housing News

Family get their 'perfect home' after living in mouldy bedroom over a year

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
Police are warning people that driving without insurance is not an invisible crime

St Neots man in court on drugs charges

Julian Makey

person
Huntingdon town centre

Nostalgia

Evidence of Huntingdon's past revealed during excavations

Karl Brockett

Logo Icon