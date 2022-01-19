This thatched roofed property in Hemingford Abbots is for sale for a guide price of £2.95m. - Credit: SAVILLES

A survey carried out by property experts Savills ranked villages in Cambridgeshire in terms of a combination of highest house prices, best lifestyle amenities, connectivity and ‘chocolate-box’ appeal.

The top five villages for Cambridgeshire are listed below and include Hemingford Abbots, in Huntingdonshire.

The price in brackets is the average house price.

Hemingford Abbots, Huntingdonshire (829,437)

Wothorpe, Peterborough (£825, 980)

Little Shelford, South Cambs (733,939)

Barton, South Cambs (£656,392)

Little Abington, South Cambs (£652,355)

Ed Meyer, head of residential sales at Savills Cambridge, said well-connected villages in rural locations continued to be popular.

“Hemingford Abbots, for example, is a lovely historic village that ticks all of the boxes that buyers are looking for.

"It sits on the banks of the River Great Ouse in a conservation area, so has lots access to plenty of green space, it has a good pub, a village hall and playing fields. The improvements to the A14 have also made it more accessible, perfect for those who may now be working more from home, while it’s also close to Huntingdon for the train station and its wider amenities.”

“The lifestyle opportunities that people have been looking for since the outbreak of the pandemic continue to motivate buyers and I think that’s something all the villages on this list have in common. They are surrounded by countryside, are well connected to other areas and are close to plenty of shops, a pub and restaurants."







