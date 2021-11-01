Market appraisal: what is it, how does it work and why should you get one for your home?

Promotion

A market appraisal is a great way to meet local estate agents to decide which one is best for you and get an estimate of your home's value. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you thinking of selling your home, and if so, what steps should you be taking first?

We speak with Stuart Meriton from Peter Lane & Partners estate agents in St Neots, to find out more about market appraisals and why it’s worth getting one before putting your property on the market.

Q: What is a market appraisal?

A: It’s a chance for sellers to meet with local estate agents and discuss the open-market value of their home. A house is one of the most expensive assets you’ll ever own, so it’s important to get the advice you need to help you get the best price for your property. It’s a free service and in your market appraisal, we can share tips to help you maximise your home’s value.

Peter Lane & Partners can offer you tips on how to present and market your house and manage viewing appointments to help you get the best sale price. - Credit: Getty Images

Q: Is a market appraisal the same as a house valuation?

A: No, they are two separate services offered by an estate agent. A market appraisal differs from a valuation, as it is a free service that can be carried out before your house is put on the market. It’s best to contact a few local estate agents to perform this service, so you can gather and compare estimations, whilst getting to know each one to decide which one you want to work with.

It’s essential that you choose an estate agent you can trust. We spend time getting to know our clients and building our relationship, so you feel comfortable entrusting your home into our hands.

You can a home visit with one of our experienced agents to visit your house. We will get to know more about your home - its location, style, size and history to help us provide an accurate value.

Q: What are the benefits of getting a market appraisal before selling your home?

A: You can learn about the current property market to find out how this could affect the sale of your home. We can also offer practical guidance about how to prepare your property for viewing appointments and tips on how to present your interior and garden to make the best first impression.

We can also help manage viewing appointments and discuss the costs of moving home – solicitor fees, stamp duty taxes, administration costs and more, to help you plan and budget.

Q: How do I prepare my home for a market appraisal?

There's not much you need to prepare before a market appraisal but decluttering your home can make it easier for an estate agent to look around. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A: There’s very little you need to do before arranging a market appraisal, as we will take care of everything for you. My only recommendation is to tidy the house and clear away any clutter, as this will make it easier for us to access and survey the property.

Q: Is now a good time for me to consider selling my house?

A: The right time to sell will be different for each person as it will depend on your situation and future goals. However, we are currently in a strong seller’s market.

Demand for homes is currently high and house prices are extremely competitive. Interest rates are also low, and there’s a lot of interest from people looking to move to St Neots and the surrounding area. Buyers are currently interested in finding homes with more space, sizeable gardens, good local amenities, and within commuting distance of London. This makes our town an incredibly attractive location.

Q: Why choose Peter Lane & Partners to help you sell your home?

A: Our passion is selling homes. Our team has decades of experience working in the property sector and operating within every climate the housing market has seen.

We have worked as estate agents in St Neots for almost 20 years and, having lived in the area for most of our lives, have a unique insight into the local property market.

We’re an independent estate agency with an excellent reputation and can use our expertise to help you get the best price for your property.

To book a free market appraisal or find out more, visit peterlane.co.uk. Call 01480 406400 or email stneots@peterlane.co.uk.