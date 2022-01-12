Matt Walter and his partner Emily will get their perfect home after their daughter, 7, lived in a mouldy bedroom for over a year. - Credit: Family

A St Neots family whose little girl was living in a “damp, wet and mouldy” bedroom will now be able to move into their perfect home after battling with a housing association for over a year.

Matt Walter and his partner Emily pleaded with Chorus Homes to help them, after mould in their seven-year-old daughter Eliza’s room had left her bed “rotten” and ruined possessions.

The couple, who also have a 10-week-old baby, said they were at their “wits end” after countless attempts to carry out repairs at the house in Mallard Lane.

However, after The Hunts Post got in touch with Chorus Homes, the family were offered a semi-detached house with a garden.

Speaking about the condition of the bedroom, Matt said: “We spent our Christmas dismantling our daughter’s rotten bed that had to be taken to the tip and replaced for the second time in a year; among other precious, irreplaceable memory boxes.

“It was no way for a young girl to grow up and we’d lost hundreds of pounds, especially as we were on to our third bed.”

Photos shared with The Hunts Post showed black mould running along the walls of bedroom with items of clothing covered in damp patches along with a speckled child’s football.

“It was really unacceptable as we work hard and pay our rent month in month out as two young parents, recovering from Covid too, with a baby.

“We were at our wits end and I know there’s others out there just like us.”

Chorus Homes had sent workmen to their property to carry out the repairs over the last year, but the problem persisted.

A Chorus Homes spokesperson said: “The safety and wellbeing of our customers is our priority and we are doing all we can to support and keep them updated.

“We are working to resolve the situation as soon as possible.”

And they kept their word – as just days later Matt and Emily were offered temporary accommodation and a brighter future.

Matt explained: “The new house is about seven minutes from where we are and it’s a perfect family home with a great sized back garden.

“We are so thankful.”