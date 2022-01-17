Historic Huntingdon building on the market for nearly £500k
- Credit: Brown & Co
A three-storey Georgian residence in Huntingdon is for sale with an adjoining building for offers of £495,000.
The properties at 27 and 28 High Street benefit from having the same tenants for several years.
28 High Street is an imposing Georgian building with a Grade II star listing meaning it is of significant historic importance.
Its original walled garden now offers vehicular access and space for parking. The property is let to a firm of solicitors.
Also for sale is 27 High Street, let to a taxi firm. The combined annual rental income from both properties is £37,115.
Commercial Property Agents Brown & Co of St Neots have been instructed to market both properties.
Associate partner Phil Cottingham, said: "This is a rare opportunity to acquire the freehold of one or two period buildings in a prominent position in Huntingdon.
"The properties will suit investors or those looking for income pending longer-term development."
Offers for both premises are invited but each can be negotiated individually.