There are plans to build 20 'much-needed' homes in Spaldwick. - Credit: LDRS

Plans to build 20 "much needed" first homes in a Huntingdonshire village have been revealed.

An application has been submitted to Huntingdonshire District Council to build the new homes in Spaldwick.

Submitted by Blenheim Land and Homes Ltd, the proposals state that the development would offer “starter homes” to allow young people to buy a home in their own area.

The proposed site is located off the High Street and east of Ivy Way, and is currently open countryside.

Half the new homes are planned to be two-bedroom homes, and the other half, three-bedroom homes.

The majority of properties will be semi-detached, with two three-bedroom houses planned to be detached.

The proposals are for each house to have two car parking spaces, one of which would offer electric vehicle charging.

A private garden, bin and cycle storage with space for two bikes and three wheelie bins is also included.

In planning documents submitted as part of the application, the developer states that the scheme has been “thoughtfully designed” to be in “keeping with the local area”.

It said: “This can be seen through both the architectural style detailing and materiality of the proposed dwellings.

“The sustainability of the project has been considered from the outset of the design to try and make the homes as green as possible.

“The layouts of the building are well designed to provide good quality living accommodation with plenty of natural light.

“The scheme will provide safe access, have compliant off road parking, has provided a turning head for service vehicles and therefore not have a significant impact on the highways of the area.

“We have demonstrated that the building is well designed, will be sustainable and has no impacts on the highways.

“It will also provide 20 much-needed first homes for the village to allow young people an opportunity to buy affordable homes in their area.

“We therefore believe that the scheme should be recommended for approval.”



