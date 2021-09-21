Historic St Ives former grammar school site set for houses after £1m sale
- Credit: Brown & Co
A landmark Grade-II listed former school building in St Ives is set to be converted into homes after having sold for more than £1million.
The site, located on Ramsey Road in the town’s conservation area, is best known for being home to the grammar school between 1858 to1939 – but its origins date to the 18th century when it was known as Manchester House.
It has been sold with planning for development into two and three-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom cottages.
The site, with beautiful views over to the church, also includes a riverside garden and mooring rights as well as car parking for 10 to 12 cars.
At its heart is the Old Grammar School building, formerly used as offices but originally called Manchester House and built in the 18th century.
St Ives’ historian Herbert Norris attended the school, and on his death in 1931, he left his local collection and money for the founding of the Norris Museum.
Simon Harvey, divisional partner in the commercial department of Brown & Co’s St Neots office, said: “This is an impressive group of Grade-II listed building benefiting from considerable character.
“The principal buildings are three storeys and the Boat House and cottages are two storeys. Internally, both the Old Grammar School and Angler’s Rest have impressive entrance halls which are considered to be of importance in terms of the listing.
“The buildings contain a number of rooms largely in the original layout and currently or until recently in use as offices. The property further benefits from parking for approximately 10 to 12 cars and a riverside garden that includes a private slipway.”
Brown & Co obtained planning for the scheme from Huntingdon District Council prior to marketing it for sale.
Mr Harvey added: “This scheme will preserve these beautiful buildings for the future, with careful consideration of their historic value while enhancing St Ives and offering new luxury homes in a fabulous setting.”
For more information contact Simon Harvey at Brown & Co on 07721 112311.