Published: 9:46 AM September 6, 2021

Huntingdonshire has one of the UK’s fasting-growing property markets. - Credit: Google Earth

Huntingdonshire has one of the UK’s fasting-growing property markets – with house surveys tripling since last year.

The district has seen a 228 per cent growth by comparing the number of RICS house surveys carried out in 2021 so far compared with 2020.

This makes the area the tenth fastest-growing market in the UK, according to data collated by software platform Property Inspect.

Some 200 surveys took place in 2020 compared to a staggering 656 so far this year.

Stockport came out on top with 500 per cent more inspections and West Norfolk came third with 383 per cent.

Warrick Swift, commercial director of Property Inspect, said:

“The UK’s property market has been skyrocketing throughout 2020 and 2021 following the initial pandemic lockdown when the market was closed.

“It’s unclear how the market will develop in the final few months of 2021 but it’s clear that the number of properties exchanged will continue to climb, surpassing exchanges carried out last year.”

House inspections are typically conducted by a buyer before contracts are exchanged to understand more about the fabric and condition of the property.