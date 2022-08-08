Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > News > Housing

War-time crash crew take on street names in Godmanchester

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 1:41 PM August 8, 2022
Author Roger Leivers with Godmanchester mayor, Cllr Richard Taplin.

Author Roger Leivers with Godmanchester mayor, Cllr Richard Taplin. - Credit: STEVE BAKER

A housing developer in Godmanchester has purchased 50 signed copies of a local history book to give to new residents. 

Roger Leivers’ book, Stirling to Essen: The Godmanchester Stirling: a Bomber Command Story of Courage and Tragedy, uncovers the story of a stricken Short Stirling Royal Air Force bomber that crashed into fields to the east of Godmanchester during World War Two.

David Wilson Homes are building new homes at Romans’ Edge and funds from the books will go to the Godmanchester Foodbank.

Roger Leivers with Richard Taplin and Wilson Homes sales staff.

Roger Leivers with Richard Taplin and Wilson Homes sales staff. - Credit: STEVE BAKER

Roger said: “'On the 11th April 1942, eight men returned from a raid on the German industrial town of Essen, badly damaged, they almost made it home. The crash close to the development saw the captain and a gunner lose their lives, of the six who survived three would not live to see VE Day.“

All the road names on the latest phase of the Bearscroft Lane development have been named after those involved in the crash.

Roger added: “Through the naming of the roads in their memory they will live on and their sacrifice will be honoured which means so much to their families.”






Godmanchester News

Don't Miss

A14 near Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man dies after two-vehicle crash on A14

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Prigmore's DNA was linked to packages of drugs found in a Huntingdon flat.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man sentenced after DNA found on drugs in a Huntingdon home

Alexander Gilham

person
Cambridge Magistrates' Court from outside

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Drink driver drove child, 7, whilst nearly five times over limit

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
An example of illegal on-street parking caught by Cambridgeshire Police in July.

Huntingdonshire District Council

Push for civil parking enforcement in Huntingdonshire to prevent...

Alexander Gilham

person