More than 200 people angered by plans to demolish groups of garages in St Neots and replace them with housing joined a new Facebook group to represent their case within a fortnight of it being set up.

Organisers of CHOP - Chorus Homes Objections to Plans - have also been distributing leaflets about the scheme to people who may be affected.

Huntingdon-based social housing provider Chorus Homes has applied to level 179 garages in the Duck Lane, Whitehall Walk, Mallard Lane and Springbrook areas and replace them with 30 affordable homes.

But people living in the area are concerned about the potential loss of parking and the impact on traffic, as well as the affect on the community as a whole.

CHOP was set up by residents Jo Drennan, Catherine Goodman, Oliver Danes and local county councillor Simone Taylor to share information about the proposed Chorus Homes plans.

It also offers support in sharing residents' views and objections through the planning portal at Huntingdonshire District Council.

Cllr Taylor said: "In the two weeks the group has been active over 200 residents have joined.

"As the group continues to grow fears and concerns are being shared over the proposed plans which will take a away valuable parking, bin storage and affect the community as a whole. "

Cllr Taylor said: "The loss of parking will cause more cars parked on the main roads which will impact road safely of local residents and children that attend the near by schools.

"Local residents who have joined the group have expressed there fears over the proposed plans causing issues and risks that they feel have not been considered. Community spirit is very much alive within the group and residents of the affected area and wider St Neots are encouraged to join to voice their opinions."

St Neots Town Council's planning committee has come out against the development.

Chorus Homes said the scheme would provide "much-needed" affordable homes in St Neots which would be provided on a social rent basis to help meet local needs.

